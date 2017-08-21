Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Hamilton Academical sprang a surprise with a comfortable win at Easter Road, a much-changed Celtic eased to victory, Rangers dropped points again and three teams still on zero points.

Here, we identify five things we learned from week three of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Celtic’s increasing fear factor

Brendan Rodgers made six changes to the side which thumped FC Astana 5-0 in the Champions League qualifiers for the trip to Kilmarnock. There were starts for teenagers Kristoffer Ajer, who described the match as a home game with the large travelling support, Calvin Miller, Anthony Ralston and Kundai Benyu. Despite the inexperience within the team and the back four averaging an age of 19, Killie were set-up to contain. They struggled to lay a glove on Brendan Rodgers’ side who netted a goal in both halves. With Kieran Tierney marshalling the defence, James Forrest and constant threat and Tom Rogic at his slick best, Celtic eased to a 2-0 victory. It is hard to predict where their next domestic defeat is going to come from. Opposition simply don’t know how to stop this Celtic juggernaut.

Allowing Barrie McKay to leave was a big mistake

In terms of purchases in the English Championship, few could be better than Nottingham Forest pinching Barrie McKay for a reported fee of £500,00. The winger has netted twice in four games for his new club, earning Forest four points in the process. He was joined on the scoresheet at the weekend by Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner, both for Ipswich Town, and Michael O’Halloran for St Johnstone. Meanwhile, Rangers dropped points at home for the second week running, drawing 0-0 with Heart of Midlothian. Jon Daly’s men defended resolutely with the home side huffing and puffing. They could have done with the creative ability of their departed winger.

More to come from Aberdeen

Derek McInnes wasn’t overly pleased with his side’s performance during their 2-1 defeat of Dundee at Pittodrie. However, Aberdeen sit on three wins from three league games without reaching the heights McInnes believes they can hit. It is understandable that they haven’t found their stride. The Aberdeen boss is integrating a raft of new attacking players which means attacks are not quite fluid. For so long Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes and Adam Rooney had a strong relationship. Two have left and Rooney has dropped down the pecking order. In his stead Steive May has made a strong initial impact, hitting both goals in the one, including the type he has been bought for.

Write Accies off at your peril

Every summer for the last four years Hamilton have been tipped for the drop. Written off, given no hope, patronised or simply criticised for their two stands and lack of fans. But they are still here. And with Saturday’s emphatic and deserved 3-1 win at fancied Hibernian they moved to fourth. Accies operate in a different transfer market to their Premiership opponents and, at times, it can make their team look thrown together in hope more than expectation. But they possess a core of players who can be trusted. Their midfield is their strongest asset. Ali Crawford offers a goal threat, while Darian Mackinnon and Greg Docherty, who were both excellent at Easter Road, give the team energy and combativeness which makes the team competitive. They can also play as well, as Rakish Bingham’s strike for the team’s third goal proves.

Trio in early trouble

Kilmarnock, Dundee and Partick Thistle are all still waiting to get off the mark. Killie and Partick Thistle have had tough starts. Lee McCulloch’s men are missing the midfield presence of Gary Dicker. The balance he will provide, hopefully alongside Iain Wilson, should see the Rugby Park men settle down and start moving forward. Thistle are notorious slow starters in the Premiership, having only won two of 16 league games in August since their return to the top-flight, going down at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. They are arguably stronger than they were last season and no one should be overly concerned. Dundee, however, could be in a for long season if their finishing in recent weeks is anything to go by. Once again goals look like being an issue at Dens Park.

