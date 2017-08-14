Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership this weekend

St Johnstone took top spot after an eventful weekend of football which included a controversial game at Ibrox as Hibernian defeated Rangers.

Here, take a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership action.

Absence has not made the heart grow fonder for Neil Lennon and Rangers

The Hibernian head coach made his first appearance at Ibrox since being sent to the stands while still Celtic manager in 2012 and he was heavily involved in a heated encounter as his side secured a 3-2 victory. Lennon cupped his ears and made a gesture with his arm towards the Rangers fans behind him when Hibs striker Simon Murray made it 1-1, which inspired home assistant manager Helder Baptista to approach the police. Gers boss Pedro Caixinha also felt the need to complain about Lennon and Garry Parker’s use of the technical area but his opposite number will care little about the furore following a memorable win for his team.

Motherwell need to keep at least 10 men on the park

The Steelmen had Charles Dunne sent off during their Betfred Cup win over Ross County in midweek and the defender received another red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity in their 4-1 defeat by St Johnstone. Team-mates Trevor Carson and Carl McHugh had already been ordered off by that stage, the goalkeeper for allegedly handling outside the box and skipper McHugh following a foul and second yellow card. Dunne may be the subject of two unfair dismissal claims on Thursday with the first appeal already lodged before the weekend.

Michael O’Halloran was wasted at Ibrox

The on-loan winger has continued where he left off before moving from St Johnstone to Rangers 18 months ago, netting twice in Saints’ victory over Motherwell to take his tally for the Premiership season to three and move his side top of the table. That is the same number of goals that he managed for the Gers.

Steven Boyd is an exciting prospect

The 20-year-old netted his first goal for Hamilton in their 3-0 win over Dundee and his well-executed lob further highlighted his potential. Boyd’s close control and invention had attracted praise from Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes following their Betfred Cup meeting in midweek and the creative forward looks like he will make his mark on Accies’ season.

Brendan Rodgers is looking for a new striker

The Celtic boss recently ruled out adding a frontman despite missing the injured Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele for their home Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg. But with Griffiths’ calf injury causing him to miss Friday’s 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle, Rodgers admitted he would consider bringing in a third forward. James Forrest played up front at Firhill and Rodgers revealed he had been working on signing a third striker.