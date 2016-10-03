‘Fear factor’ prevents Celtic and Rangers moving to England

The biggest reason Celtic and Rangers will never play in the English top flight is a “fear factor” among the clubs down south, according to former Arsenal chief David Dein.

No team has won the Scottish title outside of the Old Firm since 1985 and in the past couple of decades there has been a lot of talk of the two Glasgow giants moving to English football.

Dein, who was former vice-chairman of the FA, saw the potential to expand the English Premier League product by inviting Celtic and Rangers to join.

However, his attempts were met with resistance then and he feels the same thing will continue to happen because English clubs don’t want their place in the top league, or the top half, or the top four taken by the Glasgow clubs.

He told Reuters: “I once tried to promote Celtic and Rangers coming to the Premier League ... but I can’t see it happening because of the fear factor of clubs worrying about them coming to take their place.”

