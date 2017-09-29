English football ‘a lot softer’ than Scottish football

Scott Tanser claims English football is a “lot softer” than the Scottish variety after enjoying the approach to the game north of the border since his summer move to St Johnstone.

The former Rochdale and Port Vale player feels there is less fuss made about strong challenges in the Ladbrokes Premiership compared with his experiences in England’s lower leagues.

The 22-year-old said: “I have not got a bad word to say, I have really enjoyed it up here so far and I’m looking to extend that hopefully in the future. I have a one-year contract but I hope to extend it as soon as possible.

“It’s completely different, it’s a lot more physical, and they let things go more up here than down in England. I’d use the word ‘bravery’. They are a lot softer down in England.

“There have been some strong challenges and people just get on with it, which is good to see.

“The same challenges (in England), players would start making a deal of it, and the referee would be giving decisions that shouldn’t be given. But up here they just let you get on with it. It’s refreshing.”

Blackpool-born Tanser was always keen to sample football in Scotland after being brought up by his Glaswegian father.

“My father’s side of the family are proper Scots,” he said. “He is from Glasgow and moved down to England when he was really young.

“They are still based in Glasgow, so it’s been good to see them. We have regular meet-ups and it has helped me settle in.

“He is a massive Celtic fan, so making my league debut at Celtic Park, he was really proud. He was there, he travels up to most games and is supportive.

“I followed Celtic when I was younger because of my dad, and I just love how passionate they are about the game. Without fans, the game is nothing.

“It has surpassed my expectations coming here, it was really loud playing at Celtic Park and I’m looking forward to going to the likes of Rangers and Aberdeen.”

Tanser and his team-mates will travel to Pittodrie on Saturday looking to move into second place in the table. The defender hopes to be involved after setting up Murray Davidson’s winner against Hamilton last weekend after coming off the bench to play as a left wing-back.

“Getting on in any game is good but you always hope to make a big contribution,” he said. “It was good. I could show I can get forward to create things.

“As soon as I came (here), I knew Brian Easton was first-choice left-back, experienced, a good player and solid in that position, but I have just knuckled down and waited for my chance.”

