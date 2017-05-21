Dundee United’s semi win too tense for Sean Dillon to enjoy

Now in his testimonial season, Dillon has won the Scottish Cup, featured in the Europa League and battled against relegation during an eventful ten years with the Terrors.

But he is adamant nothing comes close to the tension involved in their play-off push, with the dressing room acutely aware that the hopes and dreams of one half of Dundee rest squarely on their shoulders.

“But how can you enjoy that? That’s pressure. It’s mental,” smiled Dillon. “Even when we scored [the equaliser] at Falkirk you’re straight back to the halfway line thinking ‘we need another one’.

“I know some of the lads celebrated but I can’t. I just can’t do it. Even after the game it’s just relief more than excitement.”

While Dillon is candid regarding the pressure on United, he is delighted to be involved in the finale of their campaign after becoming an increasingly peripheral figure this season.

When Sean Murdoch limped off injured after just eight minutes of the 2-2 draw against Falkirk last Tuesday, Dillon trotted on for his first appearance in two months, while Friday night’s thriller at the Westfield was just his seventh league start of the season.

“I’ve gone through phases where I’ve not been involved for long periods,” he continued.

“It does get frustrating and sometimes you go into a game thinking you might not start. But the preparation doesn’t change, you still do what you normally do the day before. If you stay ready you don’t have to get ready.”