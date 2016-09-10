Dundee 1 - 1 Kilmarnock: Goal dedicated to Boyd’s brother

Kilmarnock’s Souleymane Coulibaly dedicated his memorable Dens Park goal to team-mate Kris Boyd’s late brother after the Rugby Park side drew 1-1 away at Dundee.

Coulibaly’s 31st minute over-head kick saw the visitors salvage a point just a matter of days after Boyd had learned of the death of his younger sibling Scott, 27, who’d been driven to take his own life.

Former Rangers and Scotland forward Boyd insisted on putting aside his own personal pain to lead the line for Lee Clark’s side yesterday and Coulibaly paid tribute to him afterwards.

“I dedicate to my goal to Kris Boyd’s brother,” said the 21-year-old Ivorian afterwards. “It’s been a difficult week for him. Like a man, he turned up today and played for us.”

Kilmarnock manager Clark heaped praise on Coulibaly and admitted his speciality is something his players are witnessing on the training ground on a regular basis.

“The technique was just out of this world,” said Clark. “He absolutely does that sort of thing in training. He’s such a great kid. He’s so positive and the lads have taken to him so much.”

Dundee remain without a home win Premiership as they were held to a third consecutive draw by the Ayrshire outfit.

Paul Hartley’s side raced into an early lead through Faissal EL Bakhtaoui on seven minutes before Coulibaly’s stunning over-head equaliser levelled matters.

The Dark Blues were forced to play the last ten minutes with ten men after French defender Kevin Gomis was shown a straight red-card for a rash tackle on Killie substitute Charlee Adams.

Dundee took the lead in simple fashion. Tom Hateley, their new signing, hit a low free-kick which eluded the entire visiting defence to allow El Bakhtaoui to make it 1-0 with a neat finish from inside the six-yard box, marking the Frenchman’s first goal since signing in the summer. However, Killie equalised in some style in 31 minutes. Adam Frizzell’s deep cross from the right picked out Coulibaly and he spectacularly sent an over-head kick back across Scott Bain, the Dundee keeper, and into the net from 12-yards.

Soon after the restart, Craig Wighton was put clean through on goal by Paul McGowan, only to see his shot saved by Jamie MacDonald. The Killie keeper also thwarted him from the rebound.

Then, in 80 minutes, Dundee centre-back Gomis was shown a straight red-card for a reckless challenge on Adams, who was stretchered off.

“We started brightly and, to be fair, the goal Kilmarnock scored is a fantastic strike,” said Dundee manager Hartley afterwards.

“But we just lacked that little bit of clinical finishing in the final third.”