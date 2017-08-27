Dundee 1 - 1 Hibs: Scott Bain in inspired form to deny Hibs

Scott Bain produced a brilliant display in goal to save a first point of the season for Neil McCann’s Dundee against Hibernian.

The goalkeeper produced a string of fine saves to send a frustrated Neil Lennon back to Leith with just a point following a 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

Kevin Holt opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot after Roarie Deacon was brought down, before Anthony Stokes levelled before the break.

The visitors enjoyed the best of the game and could easily have won but for a stunning performance from Bain.

Lennon responded to last week’s disappointing performance and result against Hamilton by making four changes to his side, with Brandon Barker given his first start for the club.

The on-loan Manchester City man was immediately involved, testing Bain early on with a powerful low strike.

However it was the hosts who struck first with Holt opening his account for the season from the spot.

Steven Whittaker, recently recalled to the Scotland squad by the onlooking Gordon Strachan, was the man caught out after Glen Kamara’s magnificent cross-field ball.

He found Deacon, who attacked the full-back, cutting inside onto his left foot before feinting to shoot and enticing a rash challenge from the Hibs man and appearing to make the most of it.

Referee Don Robertson was left with no choice but to point to the spot, and Holt made no mistake, firing into the bottom corner despite Ofir Marciano getting a hand to it.

Barker continued to cause problems at the other end however, and forced Bain into a couple of saves.

The winger showed some nice touches, but twice shot too close to Bain, who was happy to parry the ball to safety.

The visitors continued to knock at the door, but were almost caught out at the back as Holt headed straight at the keeper from six yards after a superb Scott Allan delivery.

However they were deservedly level at the break as Whittaker made amends by drilling a low cross from the left which Stokes flicked in past Bain via a heavy deflection from Kerr Waddell.

Hibs were on the front foot immediately after half-time, with Simon Murray wasteful from the edge of the area after Barker caught the Dundee defence on the ball, before Bain was called into action once again.

Marvin Bartley went on a lung-busting run from deep, bursting into the area only to be denied by a sprawling Bain who threw himself at the midfielder’s feet.

As the atmosphere began to heat up, the goalkeeper was the only thing keeping the two sides level, saving from Barker once more before getting down to prevent Stokes adding to his tally.

Randy Wolters and Faissal El Bakhtaoui tested Marciano at the other end but in the end McCann’s side were fortunate to leave with their first point of the season.