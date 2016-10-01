Dundee 0 - 1 Celtic: Scott Brown goal seals victory

CELTIC extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 victory away at Dundee.

Scott Brown’s strike shortly after the restart was enough to give his side the three points. Celtic tired towards the end, relatively content to see out their narrow lead a an impotent Dundee struggled to respond.

Despite their midweek exertions, Brendan Rodgers resisted making wholesale changes, only deeming it necessary to give rest to Kolo Toure. He was replaced with Jozo Simunovic with Rodgers stressing the importance of momentum and citing the upcoming international break as an opportunity for some players to recover.

Kevin Gomis returned from his two-match suspension and took his place in a Dundee back three alongside Darren O’Dea and Kevin Holt. Cammy Kerr and Danny Williams were given wingback roles, allowing Yordi Teijsse to partner Faissal El Bakhtaoui, his first Premiership start for the club.

The first half ended goalless, Dundee’s shape allowing them to defend stoutly against Celtic’s potent attack. The only real moment of drama came when when Kerr and Erik Sviatchenko clashed in the box, but Andrew Dallas waved play-on.

It was one of those incidents that attracts intense scrutiny and confusion as pundits comb through grey areas while pouring over slow motion replays from a multitude of angles.

For all their hardwork, Dundee were behind within two minutes of the restart. Scott Brown’s neat through ball to Moussa Dembele found its way back to the Celtic captain after some last-ditch Dundee defending, and he was on-hand to pass into a wide-open target.

Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Stuart Armstrong were brought on as Celtic chased a second to kill the game, while Hartley’s attempt to restore parity began with replacing El Bakhtaoui with Craig Wighton. Rory Loy and Nick Ross were later introduced.

There were no further goals and Dundee’s meagre response came through a handful of ineffective set-pieces. Celtic’s efficient, if unspectacular, performance was enough to secure the win and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points.

