Derek McInnes not interested in leaving Aberdeen for Rangers

Derek McInnes has made it clear that he sees his future at Aberdeen and isn’t interested in becoming the next manager of Rangers.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Picture: PA

The 48-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacant role at Ibrox since Pedro Caixinha was sacked over four weeks ago.

Yesterday afternoon, Aberdeen chief Stewart Milne revealed that McInnes had expressed his intention to stay in a private chat between the pair.

The Dons boss has since backed up the words of his chairman.

He said: “I had a good chat with the chairman and I reiterate what he said, this is purely driven by elements of the media. I see my future here.”

