Derek McInnes brushes off ‘Kenny McLean to Rangers’ rumours

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has brushed off reports linking Rangers with another potential move for one of his players.

Weeks after McInnes played down claims that Ryan Jack could be set for a switch to Ibrox, reports say Rangers are lining up a summer bid for Kenny McLean.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Aberdeen from St Mirren for £300,000 in February 2015 and has another season left on his contract.

McInnes said: “It’s the world we live in, there is always rumour and gossip and speculation so it doesn’t faze us one way or the other.

“I’ve never been one for commenting about speculation. I’ve got a lot of good players here and I’m sure Kenny McLean is on a lot of club’s lists, but he’s our player thankfully and we will decide what we do with that.”

Aberdeen’s focus remains on finishing ahead of Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premiership and they can go a long way to clinching second place this weekend when they host St Johnstone hours after Celtic visit Ibrox.

The Dons set up a William Hill Scottish Cup final meeting with the champions last weekend but McInnes is not viewing their league run-in as a warm-up for their latest Hampden trip.

“It’s important that, when that game comes round, that we have an edge to our play and we are in a good place,” he said.

“So I do think having the focus of these last five games against good opponents is good preparation for that.

“But I’m not going into this game thinking about a cup final. I’m going into this game thinking about trying to overcome a tough St Johnstone team and getting all three points to help us in the league.

“We have spoken often enough about our objectives and how the season ends is normally how it is defined.

“So we want to do well in the league and hopefully our league form helps us going into the cup game.”

