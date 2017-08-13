Danny Wilson: We will bounce back from Hibs setback

Danny Wilson is looking for Rangers to get back on track against Hearts next weekend following Saturday’s defeat to Hibernian at Ibrox.

Pedro Caixinha’s side approached the league game with confidence following wins over Motherwell and Dunfermline in the Ladbrokes Premiership and Betfred Cup respectively, and got off to a perfect start when Colombian Alfredo Morelos headed in a Daniel Candeias free-kick after two minutes.

However, Simon Murray levelled with a fine drive and then Ryan Jack was given a straight red card by referee John Beaton in the 36th minute following a melee in which the Rangers midfielder was involved with Hibs striker Anthony Stokes. It was a decision which Caixinha confirmed he will be appealing against.

Neil Lennon’s men took the lead soon after with a James Tavernier own goal and Lithuanian midfielder Vykintas Slivka, making his first start since signing from Juventus, drove in a third in the 65th minute before Tavernier reduced the deficit with a header.

Wilson, who came on for the start of the second half as a substitute, told Rangers’ website the focus must turn to the visit of the Jambos next Saturday.

He said: “From the tail end of pre-season, we have been in good spirits and have been building good momentum, which has come to a stop.

“We need to pick it up again next week and get three points on the board.

“We know we could have done a lot better (against Hibs). With the way we started the game, we could have been a couple of goals up and the sending-off changed it, there’s no getting away from that.

“We have to be better when we go down to 10 men, to close the game up and give ourselves a better chance.

“When the game goes 3-1, it’s virtually over, so when the game goes to 2-1, we have to give ourselves the best opportunity.

“When we were 11 versus 11, I thought there was only one team that was going to win.

“Even when they equalised, I was still confident we would go on and get the job done, but the sending-off does change it and it’s a tough one to take.

“It’s still early in the season and we are still trying to grow as a team. We will come back from this.”

