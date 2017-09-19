Craig Thomson to referee first Old Firm game of the season

Have your say

Craig Thomson will take charge of Saturday’s Old Firm game between Rangers and Celtic, the Scottish FA have announced.

The experienced whistler will officiate the crunch fixture at Ibrox, assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Graeme Stewart, with Kevin Clancy the fourth official.

Thomson last took charge of an Old Firm derby in October 2016 when the two sides squared off in the Betfred Cup semi-final. It was a controversial meeting with Rangers denied a Barrie McKay penalty claim and Celtic having an Erik Sviatchenko goal disallowed.

Celtic can open up an eight-point gap on their rivals after only seven games with a win on Saturday.

