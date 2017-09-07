Craig Levein admits having ‘butterflies’ ahead of Hearts return

Craig Levein admits he has already got butterflies in his stomach ahead of his return to the Hearts dugout.

The former Scotland boss is set to take charge of a team for the first time since a 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Belgium in October 2012.

And the 52-year-old is both excited and nervous ahead of the first match of his second stint as Hearts manager, against Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Aberdeen, after switching roles from director of football.

“The transfer window meant I wasn’t on the training ground much last week but I have been this week,” he said.

“It’s been good. I felt a little bit rusty at first obviously and the voice was a little bit croaky, I haven’t been shouting for a while, but I have enjoyed it.

“I have started to feel those little butterflies again. I am looking forward to Saturday. My previous role was just watching and giving some advice if asked.

“This is different. For the first time in four or five years I have got a game plan for Saturday and I’m selecting players, which I am looking forward to. And I imagine there will be a touch of nerves on Saturday.”

