Chris Sutton makes ‘Boyd’ Team of the Week gaffe

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton was been left red faced after appearing to include Kris Boyd in his Team of the Week, despite the striker not featuring at the weekend.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The tweet. Picture: Twitter

Boyd missed his side’s trip to St Johnstone after dropping out of the squad due to personal reasons.

This didn’t stop Sutton from seemingly including the veteran hitman alongside Kenny Miller in his BT Sport select XI. The error, either made by Sutton or someone at the BT Sport graphics department, mixed up the two Boyds at Kilmarnock, with namesake Scott Boyd (a centre-back) grabbing the game’s only goal in the win at McDiarmid Park.

After the team was posted by Sutton on Twitter, fans immediately leapt on the error, prompting a second tweet to be sent out a short time later.

It read: “Just teasing on Boyd. Was just checking you were all paying attention.”

The second tweet included an altered graphic which included Boyd in the back five, with the formation changed from a 4-4-2 to a 5-4-1. Curiously, it’s the first time Sutton has used such a formation since taking over the Team of the Week duties for BT Sport. He usually prefers a 4-4-2 with two strikers.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: ‘Dembele’s last season’ | BT Sport probe Rangers snub | Sutton slams Warburton

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY