Chris Sutton is obsessed with Rangers - Robbie Savage

Chris Sutton’s BT Sport colleague Robbie Savage has joked the former Celtic player is “obsessed” with Rangers.

Sutton has been a vocal critic of Mark Warburton and the Rangers board throughout the 2016/17 season, recently uploading videos direct to Twitter where he gives his take on the latest happenings at Ibrox.

The pundit enjoyed a stellar six-year career at Parkhead and is often accused by Rangers fans of showing bias against his old club’s rivals.

On Saturday, Sutton was appearing alongside Savage on BT Sport’s Score show when the conversation again turned to Rangers.

As Sutton was wrapping up his comments on the managerless club, Savage interjected, questing Sutton’s fascination with all things Rangers.

He said: “From a Celtic legend I’ve never heard somebody as obsessed with Rangers as this man here. It’s what he does all week is talks about Rangers on social media.”

Sutton started to defend himself, but was interrupted by Savage who said “not all week”.

