Celtic to reopen standing section but some fans remain suspended

Celtic have confirmed they will reopen the Green Brigade section of their stadium after Saturday’s league opener - but some fans will remain suspended.

The Glasgow club announced a two-game closure of a 900-capacity section of the safe-standing area at Celtic Park for their Champions League home tie against Rosenborg last week and the Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Hearts on Saturday following “serious incidents of unsafe behaviour” at their previous two home fixtures.

Fans in the area housing the Green Brigade ultras-style group held a pyrotechnic display in the final Parkhead game of last season and Celtic were fined around £20,000 by UEFA for “blocked stairways” and “illicit banner” charges relating to the European game against Linfield.

A club statement revealed the majority of season-ticket holders would be readmitted after the Hearts game.

It added: “The club is now in the process of writing to those supporters to inform them of this decision and to confirm the control measures which are in place to allow the area to be reopened and operated safely by the club.

“We fully understand that this has been a difficult period for those affected. However, the decision was taken amidst serious safety concerns. The club is continuing to investigate events from the matches against Hearts and Linfield and a number of fans within this area remain suspended.

“Celtic will continue to liaise with these supporters as well as the relevant stadium safety authorities. Our objective is to work towards re-opening the section in full, something which can only be achieved by ensuring a safe environment which meets the requirements of the Safety Advisory Group.

“Celtic is responsible for the safety of every supporter entering Celtic Park. We can never and will never compromise on safety.”

