Celtic star Leigh Griffiths plans scarf celebration for Ibrox

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths has added extra spice to an Old Firm clash that hardly needed any after suggesting that he will be bringing back the scarf celebration at Ibrox.
The striker earned a one-game European ban for ‘provoking’ supporters after the club’s 2-0 defeat of Linfield in Belfast for tying a Celtic scarf around the post.
It’s a popular move from Griffiths who has done similar at both Tynecastle and Ibrox.
And he is planning to do so again against Rangers.
A twitter account called @LeighGriffScarf tweeted the 29-year-old with Griffiths replying “You’re in the cupboard until next sat.”
