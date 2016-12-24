Celtic’s win over Hamilton means they are safe from relegation

Celtic’s 3-0 win over Hamilton at New Douglas Park in the Ladbrokes Premiership means they are now safe from relegation.

Their run of 22 domestic matches unbeaten has seen the club reach the 52-point mark. That coupled with their 36-point lead over bottom clubs Inverness and Hamilton means that even if Brendan Rodgers’ side were to lose all 20 of their remaining matches, they would still avoid dropping into the bottom six before the split.

According to hasithappened.net, which collates data from Europe’s top five leagues, as well as the top divisions in Portugal, The Netherlands and Scotland and the English lower leagues, Celtic are the first club from among that sample to secure their status in their respective league.

“After today’s win against Hamilton, the anomalies of the SPFL split mean that there is no possible sequence of results that would allow Celtic to fall into the bottom half of the table before the league splits, then in their remaining games fall into the bottom 2,” said Keith McNamee, who runs the website.

“In fact the lowest place Celtic can now finish in an absolute worst case scenario is 7th.”

To see a hypothetical end-of-season Premiership table that has Celtic having lost their remaining matches from now, click here.

READ MORE: Hamilton 0 - 3 Celtic: Ten-man Celtic ease to victory

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>