Celtic’s will to win impresses manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his team’s will to win after his much-changed side secured a 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle at Celtic Park last night.

The Northern Irishman spoke of the character of his team in what he said was their 41st game of the season – a figure that includes their extensive pre-season run of friendlies – after making eight changes from the starting line-up against Dundee four days earlier.

“It’s not easy but I think you have to credit the players in terms of how they go from game to game to game,” he said.

“I think that was the 41st game we’ve had which is a phenomenal number. To not slip up domestically really shows a real persistence and resistance that’s in the team and energy to keep going. We play in a way that has a systematic approach. If one player comes in he understands his function in the team.

“At times you’re going to lose a wee bit of fluency but you see other characteristics in the team. There’s spells of great football, great possession, creating chances. We should have scored more goals to make it calmer but still having that mentality to win is very, very important.”

Thistle assistant manager Scott Paterson rued a series of missed chances that prevented the Maryhill side stopping Celtic clocking up a 12th straight league win in a 21-game unbeaten domestic sequences. He said: “I don’t think a lot of teams will come here and create these type of chances. The belief is still there for the players. I know you look at the table and we sit bottom of the league but there are games where we can go and get something.”