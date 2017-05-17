Celtic’s Kieran Tierney wins football writers’ award again

Kieran Tierney has been named Young Scottish Player of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association for the second successive season, writes Stephen Halliday.

The 19-year-old Celtic full-back becomes only the second player to win the prestigious honour in consecutive years. Scotland striker Steven Fletcher was the first, picking up the prize in 2008 and 2009 while at Hibernian.

Tierney has enjoyed another outstanding campaign, despite being sidelined for almost three months with an ankle injury. He has also forced his way into the senior international squad.

“It’s great to win this award again,” said Tierney. “I’m very grateful to everyone who voted for me. It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of my team-mates, all the staff at the club and the supporters.

“I’m actually surprised because it doesn’t usually go to someone who’s had two or three months out injured. I’ve still played nearly 40 games, so I’m delighted. There’s a cabinet I’ve got for medals and trophies in my house. It’s getting full, but I hope I can keep filling it.”

Tierney will receive his award at the annual SFWA Player of the Year dinner, in association with William Hill, in Glasgow on Sunday.