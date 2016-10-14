Celtic’s head of football development John Park leaves club

John Park has decided to leave his post as Celtic’s head of football development, the Parkhead club has announced.

Park joined the Scottish champions in 2007 from Hibernian, where he had been youth academy director.

Celtic revealed that Park is leaving his position to move on to new challenges.

Chairman Ian Bankier told the club’s official website: “I thank John for his important contribution to the club and, on behalf of the board, give him our best wishes for the future.

“The identification and development of players is a fundamental part of the club’s strategy and John has served the club with distinction.

“The club has commenced its search to appoint a successor to build on John’s work here.”

Chief executive Peter Lawwell added: “John has played a key role in the identification of some fantastic Celtic players over the years, players who have entertained the Celtic support and have gone on to have great careers with Celtic and beyond.

“I would like to thank John for the excellent job he has done for the club over the past nine years.

“I have enjoyed working with John and I am sorry that he has decided to move on. I wish John every success for the future.”

