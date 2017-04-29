Celtic record biggest win against Rangers at Ibrox since 1897

Celtic claimed their biggest win at Ibrox since 1897 with a thumping 5-1 win at the home of their rivals.

On the 27th of September, 1897, Celtic defeated Rangers at their own home 4-0. It had not been equalled or bettered until this afternoon.

It was the second time this season Brendan Rodgers’ side had defeated Rangers 5-1.

Scott Sinclair got the scoring under way with a penalty after the seventh minute before Leigh Griffiths added a second before 20 minutes had elapsed.

Rangers survived further concessions of goals until the 53rd minute when Callum McGregor grabbed his second Old Firm goal within a week. Dedryck Boyata then headed in number four.

Kenny Miller pulled one back for Rangers but Mikael Lustig rounded off a fine afternoon with a wonderful solo run and finish.

The victory leaves Celtic on 94 points, 36 ahead of their Glasgow rivals.

