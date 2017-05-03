Celtic have scored more goals than Rangers have won corners

This is just another statistic which highlights the gaping chasm that exists between Celtic and Rangers this season.

In the six matches between the Old Firm rivals across the 2016/17 season - four in the league, one in each cup - Celtic have scored more goals against Rangers than Rangers have won corners against them.

Thanks to a pair of 5-1 victories bracketing this year’s Glasgow derby action, Celtic have tallied up a highly impressive 16 goals against the Ibrox club.

In return, Rangers have managed only a meagre four goals, one in each of the four league encounters.

Furthermore, across the six fixtures they’ve only tallied up 13 corners in total, three fewer than Celtic’s final goal haul. The most of which came in the Hogmanay match at Ibrox, where the hosts forced four corners in a 2-1 loss.

Celtic, meanwhile, have won 36 corners across the six matches.

