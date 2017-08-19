Celtic fans unveil banner supporting Pride Glasgow

Have your say

Celtic fans showed their support for Pride during the club’s 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

READ MORE - Kilmarnock 0 - 2 Celtic: Changed Celtic coast to victory

The fans unveiled a large banner saying ‘A CLUB OPEN TO ALL’.

It comes at a time Pride Glasgow, described by organisers as Scotland’s largest LGBTI festival, is being held at Glasgow Green on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 5,000 are set to take to Glasgow’s streets for the event.

The banner was widely praised on social media.

READ MORE - Best Twitter reactions to Kilmarnock’s pitch during Celtic win