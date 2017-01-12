Celtic complete £2.8m Kouassi Eboue signing

Celtic have signed Kouassi Eboue after sealing a £2.8million deal for the Ivorian teenager.

The champions struck a deal with the 19-year-old midfielder’s Russian club Krasnador last week but have been forced to wait for a work permit before concluding the purchase.

Eboue – who has joined Brendan Rodgers’ squad during their winter training camp in Dubai – has now signed a four-year deal.

He will hope to make his debut when the Parkhead side return to action with a William Hill Scottish Cup clash against Albion Rovers a week tomorrow.

And he admits the prospect of joining up with compatriot Kolo Toure meant the move was too good to turn down.

He told the Celtic website: “I’m very happy to sign for Celtic because Celtic is a big, historic club. I had many options but I chose to come to Celtic because they have a good ambition and project here.

“I want to move forward and progress and I think Celtic is a good club for me to do that. Celtic also have a good coach in Brendan Rodgers so he can help me to develop.

“I spoke with some friends, the older players in the senior team and they said to go to Celtic because it was good for me. I also spoke to Serges Deble, who plays for Viborg, and he told me to come and play as well.

“Did Kolo Toure being at Celtic play any part in my decision? Yes, because Kolo is a big man.

“When I was young I watched TV and supported him and now when I think I’ll play alongside him I’m really happy. When I knew he was here I asked about Celtic and I’m happy to be here with him. I will learn with him and Celtic has many good players so I will learn with them too.

“I knew of Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair and the captain, Scott Brown as well. I knew of Dedryck Boyata as well from when he played at Manchester City.

“I’ve come to Celtic and I will give my best to be in the history of Celtic. I hope the fans will support and encourage me on the pitch and then they will be happy.”