Celtic 2 - 1 Dundee: Leigh Griffiths on target again

Celtic restored their 11-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win over Dundee at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers again made changes to his Celtic side, bringing in Cristian Gamboa, Nir Bitton, Gary Mackay-Steven and Ryan Christie. Stuart Armstrong was named captain in the absence of Scott Brown.

A largely uneventful first half was finished off in its dying minutes by a superb Leigh Griffiths free-kick, who was selected ahead of Moussa Dembele. Bitton added a second after the break from long range, his first of the season, putting the match beyond Paul Hartley’s side.

Marcus Haber pulled one back for Dundee with 15 minutes remaining.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui missed a late one-on-one and the opportunity to steal a point for his side.

More to follow...

READ MORE: Martyn Waghorn desperate for a shot at Celtic

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>