Celtic 2 - 0 Motherwell: Sinclair and Dembele score again

Celtic maintained their lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a comfortable 2-0 win over Motherwell at Celtic Park.

Scott Sinclair gave Celtic the lead with his seventh goal in eight league games since joining in the summer before Kieran Tierney almost scored the goal of the season with half-time approaching.

The champions failed to extend their lead any further until late in the second half, with Craig Samson pulling out a number of impressive saves in the Motherwell goal.

Moussa Dembele then won and converted a penalty in the 87th minute to ensure Celtic remain unbeaten and four points clear of their nearest challengers.

