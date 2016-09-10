BoyleSports Rumour Mill: Dembele to start ahead of Griffiths | Rossiter ruled out | Brown’s battle cry

MOUSSA Dembele set to start against Rangers with Leigh Griffiths on the bench; Scott Brown has issued a battle cry ahead of derby day telling his team to ‘show the world’ why they are champions; Rangers icon Lorenzo Amoruso believes Joey Barton and Kenny Miller will have a huge impact against Celtic and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Moussa Dembele set to start against Rangers with Leigh Griffiths on bench

The Sun are reporting that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to start Moussa Dembele against Rangers, as star striker Leigh Griffiths continues to struggle with fitness. Griffiths is set to take his place on the bench after missing two training sessions leading up to the game and Rodgers nervous about pushing him to hard before the upcoming Champions League matches.

Rangers new boy Phillipe Senderos is also set to start while Jordan Rossiter has reportedly been ruled out of the derby. (Sun)

Chris Sutton warns Mark Warburton he is in danger of ending up like Ronny Deila

The former Celtic striker has warned the Rangers boss that he risks suffering from the same problems as Ronny Deila, who Sutton was never a huge fan of, by not having a plan B.

“In that respect, it’s a huge game for Warburton.

“I don’t really want to compare him yet to Ronny Deila but the Norwegian was always slaughtered, by myself included, for never having a Plan B.

“Effectively, he lost his job because he played the same way game in and game out, even when he was getting exposed.

“Warburton is in danger of going the same way.

“I cannot think of one game this season where Rangers have not played the same way as usual.” (Daily Record)

Scott Brown has issued a battle cry ahead of derby day telling his team to ‘show the world’ why they are champions

The Celtic captain has ordered his team mates to go out and dominate their Glasgow rivals and show everyone why they are top of the Scottish premiership.

Brown said: “We need to go out there, win and show the world what a good team Celtic are.

“We believe we have the best squad in the league and we need to show why we are in the Champions League and why we have been winning leagues for the past five seasons.

“It’s going to be an exceptional day. A packed Celtic Park gives you those shivers down the spine.

“We’re as fit as we possibly can be, we’re looking good in games and, like I say, we need to show everyone how good we are.” (Daily Record)

Rangers icon Lorenzo Amoruso believes Joey Barton and Kenny Miller will have a huge impact against Celtic

Former Rangers captain Lorenzo Amoruso has backed Joey Barton to do the business at Celtic Park and play a key role for Mark Warburton’s side.

Amoruso said: “When Joey Barton first came to Scotland I would have thought he’d have been the best player in the country but he’s taken some time to adjust.

“Of course it will be a tough game but Joey can be the beacon for Rangers in midfield. He knows players will try extra hard against him and he should rise to that challenge.

“Joey is someone who never gives up and I think he’ll be very important.”

The Italian also believes veteran striker Kenny Miller will have a big part to play, adding: ““He’s never lost the habit of scoring, even at 36. He can still cause Celtic problems.” (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon says Joey Barton has put pressure on himself with Brown comments

On his arrival in Scotland Barton made a clear attempt to rile Celtic captain Scott Brown. The outspoken Barton said Brown was “not even in my league”.

However, Lennon believes Barton – who also accused Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers of having a “mid-life crisis” – has simply put himself under pressure with his comments.

Asked how he would have dealt with Barton, Lennon said: “I would have been looking forward to it. I wouldn’t have worried about it, put it that way – and I don’t think Scott will either.

“When you make comments like that, you set yourself up. Barton has to back that up now. (Scotsman)

Michael Mols tells Rangers players to just enjoy the game

The former Gers striker has told the current crop of Ibrox players to relish the experience and keep their composure when it really matters.

“It will be difficult for Rangers and Celtic are top of the league. But anything can happen in those games. The players will know what it means for the club and the supporters and they will be determined to win it,” Mols told the Evening Times.

“Enjoy it, just enjoy it. It is a great game to be involved in, especially when you win. It is easy to get caught up in the game so you have to keep your head cool. If you get caught in incidents, it could cost the team.

“You have to play the game but keep your composure and keep eleven players on the pitch.” (Evening Times)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Aberdeen’s new signing James Maddison wants to prove to Norwich City manager Alex Neil that he is ready for the Canaries first team by starring for the Dons. (P & J)

• Dundee manager Paul Hartley has given a trial to an as yet unnamed foreign striker in a bid to bolster his attacking options. (Evening Telegraph)

• Slaven Bilic is ready to unleash Simone Zaza on the Premier League - but will not let him take any penalties. (Various)

• Jose Mourinho has downplayed talk surrounding his rivalry with Pep Guardiola, telling those looking for a fight to watch Kell Brook’s bout with Gennady Golovkin rather than the Manchester derby. (Various)

• Former English referee and self-confessed Rangers fan Jeff Winter under fire over sectarian Tweets. (Various)

