Bjorn Johnsen admits his Hearts future is in doubt

Bjorn Johnsen has confessed his future at Hearts is up in the air this summer, despite claiming his relationship with head coach Ian Cathro is “fine”.

Johnsen and Cathro were involved in an angry exchange at half-time in the defeat by St Johnstone last month, with reports suggesting the pair had to be prevented from coming to blows.

Cathro later played down the confrontation and Johnsen, who was substituted at the interval in the 1-0 defeat, subsequently played the full 90 minutes of the final game of the season against Celtic only four days later.

The New York-born marksman still has two years of his three-year deal left to run but question marks hang over whether he will still be at Tynecastle next term. The 25-year-old is on international duty with Norway, after receiving a first call-up from his father’s country of birth, and has picked the brains of experienced head coach Lars Lagerback over his future.

Asked about his dispute with Cathro, Johnsen said: “My relationship with the coach is fine.

“I am a person of emotion. When you do not win or are not doing well, you will show it. He is the same. It was a tough period for the club and we were in for half-time.

“I was just frustrated. There was a discussion, but it blew over.”

Speaking to the Norwegian media, Johnsen added: “My status in the club is good. But what happens, I do not know.

“I have talked to Lars [Lagerback] about the future and what is best for me, but I will think about it after the games with the national team.”