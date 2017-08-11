Big names in Hearts frame ‘no surprise’ to Jon Daly

The calibre of candidate linked with the manager’s job at Hearts has not surprised interim head coach Jon Daly, who hasn’t given up hope of landing the job himself.

The club will interview hopefuls this week, with big-name applicants such as Steve McLaren, Edgar Davids and Fabrizio Ravanelli, as well as 2012 Scottish Cup-winning manager Paulo Sergio, said to be interested.

Daly is concentrating his efforts on securing the club’s first Premiership win since April when they face Kilmarnock tomorrow and hopes to enhance his prospects in the process.

He said: “It has been very impressive but am I surprised? No, not at all. It is a fantastic football club, it is a big football club and it is structured in such a way that it is going places. It wants to get back to being a Europa League club so it’s understandable that big name managers are throwing their hat in the ring.

“I just have to step up and make sure that the club is in a good place for whenever that decision is made.

“It is a chance for me to show that I do have characteristics to do the job, whether that is here or somewhere else. I will just keep working day to day and keep enjoying it and see where that takes us.”