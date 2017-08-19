Best Twitter reactions to Kilmarnock’s pitch during Celtic win

Have your say

Celtic defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 in a routine win with a much-changed side. However, Killie’s artificial surface appeared to be worn and proving tough for players.

Scottish football fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure and bemusement at its quality.

READ MORE - Kilmarnock 0 - 2 Celtic: Changed Celtic coast to victory

@Rokewood: “Always respect opponents, but Kilmarnock look as though they installed that pitch knowing it would hurt fast players. Awful #Celtic.”

@Davidopoulos86: “Kilmarnock should just do the decent thing and get relegated so I never have to see that horrendous pitch again.”

@Stewieofff: “If Kilmarnock need to play on that pitch every second week I think I understand why they do so badly. That looks rotten to play on. #Celtic.”

@bunglesfinger1: “Think the Kilmarnock grounds man needs to get Boyd’s barber to have a look at the pitch.”

@the_eriugena: “That pitch really sums up Kilmarnock - threadbare, unprepared and unprofessional.”

@Johnny_Scotland: “Hope they give that Kilmarnock pitch a good hoover at half time.”

@yo_mikey_: “Kilmarnock have transported their pitch all the way from the 1970’s.”

@TheDerryCoo: “Kilmarnock’s pitch looks like the stuff outside a Betty Whites shop!”

@Scuba_Steeeeeve: “Kilmarnock pitch looks shocking! Can see the splits in the surface it’s that worn down!”

@Nev_C: “Surely that Kilmarnock team bus parked inside their 18 yard box will damage the synthetic surface...”