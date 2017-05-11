Ben Heneghan backed to ignore Rangers rumours

Stephen Robinson insists there is no chance Rangers target Ben Heneghan will take his eye off Motherwell’s survival fight.

Reports on Thursday suggest Gers boss Pedro Caixinha is keen to make the Fir Park centre-back the first signing as he plans his Ibrox rebuilding job.

But Well manager Robinson has yet to receive any offer from the Light Blues and confirmed Heneghan will be in his squad to face Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton on Saturday.

Motherwell are desperate for three points as they look to escape the relegation play-off slot and Robinson expects the former Everton and Stoke youngster to be purely focused on seeing the Steelmen to safety.

He said: “There’s been no official bid from anybody. Pedro hasn’t picked up the phone to me or anyone else.

“Ben is someone we want to keep but don’t get me wrong, we are a club that sells players. We bring players in on low, low money, put them back out again and then start the process again.

“So credit to our scout Martin Foyle and staff that brought Ben in.

“Good players attract interest but it won’t affect Ben in any shape or form. He’s a brilliant, brilliant kid. A super boy whose feet are on the ground and I know he’ll give everything for Motherwell.”

Well have won just once in their last eight games and now find themselves tied on 32 points with Accies with three games to play, although Martin Canning’s side have a slightly better goal difference.

Saturday’s derby clash offers the chance to climb above their neighbours and avoid a repeat of their 2015 play-off nail-biter with Rangers.

“It’s a big, big game,” admitted Robinson. “I’ve heard people say it’s bigger than the Rangers play-off game and it is because we’re still in control of our own destiny.

“We’re under no illusions about how big it is and how a positive result can set us up for Kilmarnock on Tuesday night. It gives us that belief back.

“If I have to motivate anybody for Saturday, then they shouldn’t be at this football club. It’s as simple of that.

“With the enormity of the game and what it means to the fans and everyone at the club, I shouldn’t have to motivate anyone.”

Robinson dropped first-choice keeper Craig Samson for last weekend’s defeat to Ross County after a string of below-par displays, handing youngster Russell Griffiths his chance against the Staggies.

The Northern Irishman admits he toiled with the call but believes it was the right thing to do for his team.

“Craig has been carrying an injury for the last four or five weeks but that wasn’t what the decision was based on,” he said. “I made the choice to put Russell in and I thought he did very well.

“It was a tough decision but that is what I’m paid to do and I’ll do it if I feel it’s the best thing for the club.”

