Antti Niemi backs Alfredo Morelos to top 20 goals for Rangers

Antti Niemi, the former Rangers and Hearts star, is backing Alfredo Morelos to solve the Ibrox goals crisis to spark a tougher challenge this season.

Rangers netted only 56 times in the league last season which was their worst top-flight effort for 27 years and 17 less than Aberdeen, who finished nine points above them.

While some fans are continuing to debate John Beaton’s performance and Neil Lennon’s celebrations in Hibs’ 3-2 win at Ibrox on Saturday, Niemi says they should focus on Morelos, pictured, who now has three goals in two games.

Niemi, who played in goals for Rangers between 1997 and 1999, watched Morelos blast 46 goals in 62 appearances for HJK Helsinki in all competitions, including four in the Europa League.

And he said: “I definitely think he can be the guy that scores 20-plus goals for Rangers because he has been so prolific so far in his career. But as any striker will tell you, he requires good service from good players behind him.

“It seems to me that Rangers have more quality this season and that they can get the quality supply into Morelos.

“I’m sure the manager will want the goals spread around the team too, but there is nothing quite like having a regular scorer in the team because it gives you belief you’re going to win each week.

“The standard and the tempo in the Scottish Premiership is different to what he was used to in Finland but I think he has it in him to be a success.

“I see he scored against Hibs at the weekend and he got two in the League Cup game last week so that’s a good start for him.”

Morelos showed courage when he left Independiente Medellin at the age of 19 to move to Finland in February last year so Niemi is not surprised he is assimilating in Scotland quickly.

Niemi, now goalkeeping coach with the Finnish FA, said: “It’s a big change for him but he seems to have adapted quickly which is great to see.

“It is very demanding when you play for Rangers but I think Morelos has all the right attributes to do well.

“I could see when he played here that he has no fear and he can also finish in a variety of different ways.”