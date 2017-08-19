Andrew Considine: Dons aren’t defeatist in writing off title

Andrew Considine believes Aberdeen’s management and players are simply being realists rather than defeatists by claiming they can’t deny Celtic a seventh successive league title this season.

Derek McInnes has already said as much and Considine concurs with that assessment while insisting finishing runners-up for the fourth year in a row should still be seen as a major achievement.

The straight-talking Dons defender believes the enormous financial gap between the clubs makes it unrealistic to expect Aberdeen, or any other side in Scotland including Rangers, to halt Celtic. Their Champions League form under Brendan Rodgers means Celtic are poised to pick up another £30 million for making it through to the group stage again this season.

However, Considine points to the time Aberdeen gave Ronny Deila’s side a fright in the title race as evidence of why it’s far from pessimistic to believe the Glasgow side are uncatchable.

“I don’t think it’s defeatist” he said. “Some people might say ‘You should be saying you’re going to win the league’ but you have to be honest.

“If you’re realistic we can push them as hard as we can but then you look at their resources.

“What came to my mind was Ronny Deila’s last season when we were catching them, if not ahead of them in the league.

“In the winter window they went and spent so many millions and they just went into another gear and they’re off and win the league.

“So, it’s tougher for teams like us and Rangers, Hibs, Hearts and St Johnstone to match that.

“Second is very realistic for a team like Aberdeen and our aim is to be the best of the rest again. That would be huge for us, huge for the club, especially because teams like Hibs are looking very strong.

“Hearts too, St Johnstone and obviously Rangers have recruited massively and spent a lot of money.

“I feel to beat all of them to second place would be massive and put out a big statement.”

It means Considine is unlikely to ever follow in the footsteps of his dad Doug who won the league title with Aberdeen as part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad back in 1980.

In fact the 30-year-old, who made his Dons debut in 2004 back when Steve Paterson was manager, only has one winners’ medal to show for all his time in the top team. That was the League Cup final victory against Caley Thistle three years ago, while he suffered the frustration of defeat in both national knockout finals to Celtic last season.

It’s something he would like to put right this time round but believes finishing runners-up to this current Celtic team in the league is just as big an achievement.

He added: “Lifting silverware is also something every player wants to do but finishing second is massive.

“In some people’s eyes winning a trophy would be more of a priority but finishing second, for me, is just as good as lifting a trophy. It brings you experience in Europe. Don’t get me wrong; when we won the League Cup it was an incredible achievement.

“It was fantastic for the city and for the club but having those ‘best of the rest’ bragging rights is something that’s really good for Aberdeen.”

Considine will today make his 401st appearance for the club at Pittodrie when he faces a Dundee side he scored a first career hat-trick against in a 7-0 win at Dens Park last time out.

“Consistency is key,” said the defender, “and it’s great for me the manager still puts my name on the team-sheet on a Saturday and to pull on that red shirt is the main thing.”

Dundee, meanwhile, have signed Josh Meekings after the former Inverness defender proved his fitness.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who sustained a knee injury last season, has agreed a one-year deal with the option of a further year. Meekings last played for Inverness on Hogmanay and is unlikely to be involved against the Dons.