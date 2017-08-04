Ally McCoist to join BT Sport team - Chris Sutton

Have your say

Ex-Rangers boss Ally McCoist will join the BT Sport broadcast team for the 2017/18 Scottish Premiership season, according to Chris Sutton.

The former Celtic striker and outspoken BT Sport pundit tweeted the news on Friday morning.

Sutton tweeted: “Ally McCoist will be joining the BT team this season.”

McCoist has made the odd media appearance for Sky Sports as well as appearing in adverts for SPFL sponsors Ladbrokes since leaving Rangers in 2014.

The Ibrox goalscoring legend was put on gardening leave after a three-and-a-half-year spell as manager.

