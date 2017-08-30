Alan Pattullo on Craig Levein: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

It wasn’t difficult to imagine the new Hearts first-team manager waking with a groan yesterday morning as he fumbled for his alarm clock – careful to avoid the voodoo dolls of Michael Stewart and Gary Mackay standing upright on his bedside cabinet. A midday appointment with reporters isn’t likely to put anyone in a good mood, least of all Craig Levein.

The thought of a conveyor belt of broadcast, daily and Sunday newspaper journalists to be dealt with is quite a thought to digest with your Shreddies – and a reminder of the madness into which Levein has, apparently voluntarily, agreed to return.

But this is Levein, the reboot. Fitter, happier, healthier.

There will be a time of reckoning to come for Mackay, Stewart and those other critics whose perceived crimes are recorded in Levein’s little black book. But not yesterday, when he was focused simply on settling into a new dual role of director of football/first team manager.

The first thing to note was he wasn’t expected to introduce himself. Ann Budge, the Hearts chairwoman, was on his right, clearly still thrilled at Levein’s change of heart.

Having never countenanced returning to the dugout, here he was – on a three-year contract no less. He cut a becalmed and, at times, playful figure inside Tynecastle’s Gorgie Suite.

Why had he agreed to come back? “I missed being out there,” said Levein. “I missed being 4-2 down to Hibs in injury time…”

This wasn’t evidence that he’d lost his competitive instinct. Rather, the comment underlined his relish at being back in the thick of things, battling to overcome the odds.

For those not aware of the reference, he was recalling a famous game when Hearts scored twice in the dying moments to seal an Edinburgh derby draw in the January glaur in 2003.

Having lost just twice in 14 games against the Easter Road side, Levein will have circled Tuesday 24 October in his diary, when his side are scheduled to meet their city rivals for the first time this season. Even those Hearts fans not fully supportive of the appointment will concede Levein’s presence provides reassurance ahead of such assignments.

“Oh you’re not going to get him to hold that up in the air,” laughed Budge as a pristine maroon and white bar scarf was removed from its polythene wrap. It did seem a bit optimistic, even awkward, to expect Levein to conform to such unveiling press conference conventions for the benefit of the photographers.

It’s not as if he is a frisky young tyro flushed at the prospect of the journey ahead. He’s been there, done that. Levein went through all this nonsense 17 years ago when he was unveiled at Tynecastle first time around.

Back then he was the promising managerial recruit from Cowdenbeath, with youth as well as the large majority of Hearts fans on his side.

It’s different now of course. He has accumulated plenty of baggage in the interim. But Budge stressed that these experiences, both positive and negative, are what helped to make him so appealing.

Still only 52, Levein looked well enough to render redundant those self-deprecating remarks he made last year. A return to management was out of the question, he had insisted, because, if nothing else, have you seen those new slimfit suits and tracksuits now in vogue?

That isn’t to say Levein will slip into a pair of tight beige chinos – a la Pep Guardiola – on the touchline ahead of next weekend’s clash with Aberdeen at BT Murrayfield.

Just as long as he forgoes the baseball cap he will look fine.

But Levein will do well as the season grinds on to retain the drollness which he displayed yesterday.

With wry reference to the heat he took whenever Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro suffered losses, he quipped: “Now I have responsibility for all the results – not just the defeats.”