Alan Archibald: You don’t expect a last minute penalty against Celtic

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald believes his side were denied a stonewall penalty in the dying seconds of their 1-0 defeat against Celtic.

Miles Storey went down under the challenge of Nir Bitton, with replays showing the attacker having been clipped by the Celtic defender.

Referee Andrew Dallas had a clear view of the incident but decided to wave away the home side’s appeals.

Archibald, though insisting the official got it wrong, was not surprised Dallas chose to wave play on.

He said: “It’s a foul anywhere else on the pitch. I don’t know why he hasn’t given it.

“It is a big call because it is the last minute of a game against Celtic.

“I didn’t expect to get it.

“When you are at Partick Thistle and the small club mentality, I don’t really think you expect it in the last minute against Celtic.”