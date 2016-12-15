Ade Azeez and Jamie Walker have yellow cards for diving overturned

Hearts winger Jamie Walker and Partick Thistle striker Ade Azeez have each had their yellow cards received for diving rescinded following an appeal.

A nonplussed Jamie Walker as he's shown the yellow card by referee John Beaton. Picture: PA

Walker was booked by referee John Beaton during Hearts’ 2-0 loss at Ibrox following a first-half collision with former Tynecastle team-mate Jason Holt.

The 23-year-old served a two-match ban earlier this season after being found guilty of simulation by the SFA when Beaton awarded him a penalty during Hearts’ opening day clash with Celtic.

That incident came less than 24 hours after Craig Thomson booked Thistle attacker Azeez after the striker went to ground following a challenge from Craig Gordon.

Azeez was going through on goal as the Celtic goalkeeper came rushing out. Thistle were 3-1 down at the time and would eventually lose the match 4-1.

