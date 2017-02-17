Aberdeen will keep improving says Mark Reynolds

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds has warned their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals that the 7-2 thrashing of Motherwell was not the pinnacle of their form.

Reynolds feels that the Dons will continue to improve after sealing an eighth victory in nine matches in some style against his former club on Wednesday evening.

Aberdeen’s form has dipped towards the end of the last two seasons but Reynolds believes the winter break has rejuvenated them after another early start in the Europa League.

“We’ve been saying for a while we have been feeling it’s been coming for a few weeks now,” he said of Wednesday’s rout at Pittodrie.

“Performances have been getting better and better and we felt confident and strong. We knew if we put it all together and we were clinical with our chances, as we were the other night, we could take that amount of goals off a team.

“The good thing for us has been that we have managed to creep the level of performance up and up every game and we are just getting better and better. We still feel there is more to come from us. We still feel as if we can get better.”

Aberdeen only won two of their final eight games last season and only triumphed once after the split in the previous campaign.

On both occasions their Ladbrokes Premiership title challenge ran out of steam but they are fighting for second this term and are three points ahead of Rangers going into tomorrow’s trip to Kilmarnock. Reynolds is confident their push will not tail off again.

“We always used to speak about December and January being big months and the positions start sorting themselves out in the league,” he said.

“You want to come through that strong and thankfully we have done that. We went on a great run and we want to kick on and continue that.

“There’s been a lot of talk in the last couple of seasons with us being in Europe that we are burning out and it’s getting to this stage and we are starting to feel it in the legs.

“But this year we have had the break. We went to Dubai and had a great camp and we are feeling the benefits of that. We have looked fresh and are managing to run teams into the ground.”

Manager Derek McInnes has a selection dilemma to solve ahead of the Killie game. On Wednesday he changed his team for the first time in two months because Graeme Shinnie was suspended and Shinnie’s replacement, Ryan Christie, scored a spectacular goal in a wonderful performance against Motherwell. It remains to be seen which player gets the nod tomorrow.