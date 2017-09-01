Aberdeen sign ex-Rangers defender Dominic Ball on loan

Aberdeen have signed former Rangers defender Dominic Ball on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

READ MORE - Transfer Deadline Day: Odsonne Edouard signs for Celtic | Walker to stay at Hearts | Joe Dodoo to leave Ibrox

The 22-year-old joins from Rotherham and becomes the Pittodrie club’s eighth summer signing.

Ball, who can also play in midfield, spent the 2015/16 on loan at Rangers, helping the Ibrox side to the Scottish Championship crown and a place in the Scottish Cup final, which he missed due to suspension.

Signed for Rotherham from Tottenham Hotspur by ex-Hibs boss Alan Stubbs, Ball spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough after failing to hold down a regular starting spot at the New York Stadium.