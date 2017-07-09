Aberdeen need to show respect in Europe, warns Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes admits Aberdeen risk becoming the next Scottish team to tumble out of Europe if they do not show opponents Siroki Brijeg full respect.

Rangers and St Johnstone have already crashed out of the Europa League as the nation’s teams got the season off to a nightmare start.

Responsibility now falls on the Dons to salvage some pride as they make their entrance at the second qualifying round.

But while few will know much about their Bosnian rivals, McInnes admits it would be a big mistake to write them off ahead of Thursday’s first leg at Pittodrie.

He said: “We just assume that because we have never heard of a team that they are not very good.

“But if you start doing a bit of digging and looking at the finances of these teams then you can see exactly what you’re up against.

“I don’t think we should be arrogant enough to think we should just be swatting these teams away.”

McInnes has made sure he and his team have been fully briefed on Brijeg and he has seen enough to know Aberdeen will have to be at their best to progress.

He said: “We split the staff up to look at both potential European opponents, I concentrated on the team who landed up getting through - Siroki Brijeg.

“Based on the two ties they deservedly went through. They were the better of the two teams. They had good energy in the middle of the park. They have a centre forward with good presence.

“They reminded me a little bit of my first Aberdeen team here with Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes, counter attacking on the sides. They also have really good organisation as well.

“We have had them watched twice and we have all their footage from last season. They do have a couple of signings which changes things a bit but they have picked the same team for the past two games so I feel we have a good understanding of their team.

“Although we are seeded this year, we have always played a good level of team in this round and I think our opponents on Thursday night are exactly that.”