Aberdeen confirm loan deal for Celtic’s Ryan Christie

Aberdeen have announced a deal to sign Ryan Christie on loan from Celtic.

The attacking midfielder has found first-team opportunites limited this season under Brendan Rodgers and has joined the Dons until the end of the season.

Christie, 21, featured in Rodgers’ first competitive game in charge – the shock 1-0 defeat by Lincoln Red Imps in a Champions League qualifier in July.

He also started in league wins over Ross County (twice) and Dundee. However, he has been mainly restricted to a substitute’s role.

With uncertainty surrounding Aberdeen’s attempts to extend the loan deal of Norwich City’s James Maddison, the signing of Christie will be a boost for the Dons who are also interested in Preston striker Stevie May.