Aberdeen close in on loan deal for Celtic’s Ryan Christie

Aberdeen are on the verge of sealing a deal to sign Ryan Christie on loan from Celtic.

The attacking midfielder has found first-team opportunites limited this season under Brendan Rodgers and is expected to join the Dons until the end of the season.

Christie, 21, featured in Rodgers’ first competitive game in charge – the shock 1-0 defeat by Lincoln Red Imps in a Champions League qualifier in July.

He also started in league wins over Ross County (twice) and Dundee. However, he has been mainly restricted to a substitute’s role.

With uncertainty surrounding Aberdeen’s attempts to extend the loan deal of Norwich City’s James Maddison, the signing of Christie will be a boost for the Dons who are also interested in Preston striker Stevie May.