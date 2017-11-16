Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes tired of Rangers job speculation

Have your say

Derek McInnes has indicated that he’s sick and tired of answering questions regarding the manager’s role at Rangers.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Motherwell’s visit to Pittodrie this weekend, the Aberdeen boss was quizzed about a possible move to Ibrox, as the former player is reportedly top of the Rangers board’s wishlist.

McInnes has always said he’s not willing to comment on the Rangers job, prompting a journalist to ask whether it would be better if he stated flat-out that he wasn’t interested, thus ending the speculation.

McInnes responded: “I’m not going to comment or react to any speculation.

“There’s been a lot of comment and enough said and nobody from Aberdeen is going to add to that.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS

“My job is the Aberdeen manager and I’m here to talk about Aberdeen.

“There’s been no contact from any club, which therefore means it’s speculation.

“And it’s three weeks on now, so I don’t want to be sitting here answering questions all the time, every press conference I do.”

