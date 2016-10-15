Aberdeen 4 - 0 Ross County: McInnes’ men stay second

Aberdeen remain second in the Ladbrokes Premiership after a rampant 4-0 win over Ross County at Pittodrie.

Ash Taylor was replaced early in the game by Mark Reynolds after picking up a knock. It didn’t interrupt the home side’s flow, however, and they were ahead when Jonny Hayes stuck a left-footed strike in the top corner with 20 minutes gone.

A minute later Tim Chow was dismissed for a stamp on the goalscorer, leaving County with a mountain to climb.

Shay Logan doubled Aberdeen’s lead around the half-hour mark after being set-up by Graeme Shinnie. Michael Gardyne struck the bar just before the break in a half where his side rarely threatened.

Logan turned provider when he fed Niall McGinn for Aberdeen’s third, before Jayden Stockley came off the bench to score the fourth.

READ MORE: Hearts 2 - 0 Dundee: Bjorn Johnsen scores his first goal

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY