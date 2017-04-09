Aberdeen 0 - 3 Rangers: How the players rated on each side

Marks out of ten for every player involved in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

ABERDEEN

Joe Lewis - 7

The goalkeeper could do little to stop all three of Rangers’ goals. Made a solid save earlier in the game, racing off his line to deny Joe Garner.

Shay Logan - 7

The right-back was very poor with his passing early on but eventually settled down and had a decent game down the right-hand side, getting into advanced positions often and helping to pin Rangers’ back.

Ash Taylor - 6

Was a little unlucky at the Rangers opener as Josh Windass’ attempted through pass hit him and fell kindly for Martyn Waghorn to shoot, with Kenny Miller burying the rebound.

Anthony O’Connor - 6

In terms of his passing, O’Connor was excellent. But he blotted his copybook by being partially at fault for the first Rangers goal, leaving Waghorn free, and making a complete hash of things in the build-up to the second.

Andy Considine - 6

The reliable defender was uncharacteristically slack at times, including a dreadful first half throw which almost led to a Joe Garner goal.

Ryan Jack - 7

Was caught sleeping a little at Rangers’ second, but other than that he had a solid game, helping to break up play and keep his side in possession with his calm passing.

Graeme Shinnie - 6

The energetic midfielder worked hard off the ball to disrupt the play of Rangers, though he didn’t do as much in possession to impact the game.

Jonny Hayes - 6

The winger used his renowned burst of pace to cause Rangers’ problems throughout. Unfortunately for his side, his crossing wasn’t at its usual high standards.

Kenny McLean - 8

Started slowly before adjusting to the tempo. He played a key role in Aberdeen’s domination from half-time until Miller’s goal, always seeming to find space in the final third. Unlucky to be on the losing side.

Niall McGinn - 5

A really quiet afternoon for the attacker, who also failed to make much of an impact with the numerous corner deliveries he had.

Adam Rooney - 6

Was almost invisible in the first half but improved after the break. He’s the type of player you always want on the field as he’s great at sniffing out a chance. Was denied by Wes Foderingham on a couple of occasions.

SUBSTITUTES

Jayden Stockley - n/a

No time

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 9

The goalkeeper made a couple of really important saves, including a fine tip round the post from Rooney which helped keep Rangers in the match at 0-0.

James Tavernier - 6

Didn’t do much to impact the game going forward and yet still managed to leave some gaps in behind. When he did go one-on-one with either Hayes or McGinn he generally equipped himself well.

David Bates - 6

Defensively he was solid but continually played his team into trouble with some slack passing.

Danny Wilson - 8

Another composed performance from the defender who is making a clear case to be the club’s second best centre-back behind Clint Hill.

Myles Beerman - 8

Yet again the 18-year-old played well beyond his years, looking completely at home on the left side of Rangers’ back four, contributing to both defence and attack.

Jason Holt - 8

The diminutive midfielder has been given a deeper role under Pedro Caixinha and he seems to be thriving in it. Against Aberdeen he broke up play excellently, as his energy and stamina enabled him to chase and harry his opponents.

Martyn Waghorn - 5

Either on the wing or up front, Waghorn often picked the wrong option and wasted a couple of excellent opportunities. Luckily for his side, Miller was on hand to bury the rebound after Waghorn had passed up his second chance.

Emerson Hyndman - 5

An uncharacteristically quiet game from the American midfielder who was deservedly hooked seven minutes into the second half.

Jon Toral - 6

Though he may not have impacted the game further up the field as much as he would have liked, he still put in a good shift, battling hard in the centre.

Kenny Miller - 8

Until his two goals he didn’t do all that much in an attacking sense, but defensively he was brilliant, consistently intercepting passes as a member of Rangers’ five-man midfield. Tremendous strike for his first goal.

Joe Garner - 6

He needs to drop the 2015/16 Diego Costa impression and concentrate on contributing to the Rangers attack. Delivered a terrific cross for Waghorn and helped provide a focal point up front.

SUBSTITUTES

Josh Windass - 5

Though Hyndman didn’t do much, Rangers arguably got worse in the centre following this substitute, with Windass unable to provide the same sort of off-the-ball enthusiasm as his team-mate.

Joe Dodoo - 8

The attacker helped change the game in Rangers’ favour. Laid the ball on for Miller to score the second, netted the third himself and could have added a fourth goal when he hit the bar late on.

Andy Halliday - n/a

Late replacement for Waghorn.

