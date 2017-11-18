Aberdeen 0 - 2 Motherwell: Moult double downs dire Dons

Motherwell striker Louis Moult scored twice as the visitors secured a 2-0 Ladbrokes Premiership triumph at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Moult - a summer transfer target for the Dons - netted either side of half-time to take his individual tally against them this season to four in three games.

The result provided Well with a boost in confidence ahead of next weekend’s League Cup final against Celtic.

In a first half largely devoid of any real quality, Aberdeen were first to threaten. Andrew Considine did well to hold the ball up for Ryan Christie, whose low cross to the near post was met by Adam Rooney, but he could only flick wide of the left post.

The visitors had their first chance a minute later as Liam Grimshaw’s deflected strike from the edge of the area forced Joe Lewis into a diving stop, the former England squad man turning the ball away for the corner.

Andy Rose was next to try his luck from similar distance, but again Lewis was equal to his effort.

And while Kenny McLean rounded out an entertaining opening 15 minutes by firing high and wide of the near post after a training-ground free-kick routine, it must be said that the volume of chances was in stark contrast to the quality of the play.

Indeed, with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes trying to outwit rival Stephen Robinson, the Dons had looked well short in the midfield area. A tactical change closed that gap but also neutralised the game as a spectacle.

Until, that is, three minutes from the interval, when Motherwell took the lead. Unsurprisingly it came from a set-piece, with Richard Tait’s delivery met by Moult, who headed home his third goal against Aberdeen this term.

And despite the introduction of Stevie May at the interval, and a return to a more familiar shape for the Dons, Motherwell doubled their advantage 10 minutes after the break.

Chris Cadden got the run on Scott McKenna down the right for the Steelmen, and his low cross was expertly dispatched by Moult, who struck high into the net at the near post from close range.

Scott Wright was brought off the bench for Aberdeen with 20 minutes left, and his first involvement was to swing in a cross from which May saw his effort blocked for a corner.

But chances remained at a premium, and indeed the closest either side would come was from Moult, eyeing the opportunity for a hat-trick. His 25-yard free-kick flew well over the bar, though.