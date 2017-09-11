5 things we learned from the Ladbrokes Premiership weekend

Champions Celtic moved back to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership in the fifth weekend of the campaign, while Rangers recorded an impressive win and Joe Lewis thwarted Hearts at BT Murrayfield.

Here are five other things we learned from the latest round of action.

Hearts manager Craig Levein was unfortunate to see his side draw with Aberdeen. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Joe Lewis denies Craig Levein deserved debut win

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admitted he was happy to escape BT Murrayfield with a point as his side lost their 100 per cent record against a Hearts team playing under their third management team of the season despite it only being September.

Levein is familiar with the players he took charge of having operated as director of football for the past three seasons. Even so, it took the Gorgie side time to grow into the match, taking place at the home of Scottish Rugby in front of nearly 25,000 - including an impressive and substantial travelling support.

Yet, a period of Aberdeen dominance soon waned and Hearts began to take advantage of Aberdeen’s lack of left-back with Joe Lewis having to be called into action numerous times in both halves as McInnes’ side were fortunate to travel north with their unbeaten record intact.

Ian Cathro suffered three defeats against Aberdeen during his brief spell in charge and the vastly superior experience of Levein was evident as he set his side up in a 3-5-1-1 system, with impressive showings from new boy Ross Callachan and Esmael Goncalves.

• READ MORE: Hearts 0 - 0 Aberdeen: Joe Lewis denies Craig Levein win

• READ MORE: Keeper ensured us a point against Hearts, admits McInnes

• READ MORE: Billy Davies: I wanted Austin MacPhee to go but Hearts job beneath me

Ross County’s title-winners are stepping up

Davis Keillor-Dunn, one of the key players in County’s Development League winning side, claimed a man-of-the-match award and praise from manager Jim McIntyre following his first start for the club.

Partick Thistle were on course for their first three points of the season before Alex Schalk netted from the spot to earn the Staggies a late and deserved point, having passed up numerous opportunities throughout in Dingwall.

Yet, the most promising aspect of the game may be the emergence of the 19-year-old wide player. He had two chances himself and laid on several others for team-mates in a lively first half. With County, at times, lacking creativity Keillor-Dunn could provide an extra spark with the hope he will become a regular and open a path for his fellow title winners.

• READ MORE: Ross County 1 - 1 Partick Thistle: Staggies late point from spot

Celtic have another goalscorer

Odsonne Edoard marked his debut with a goal following his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain as the champions won 4-1 at Hamilton Academical on Friday night.

It was a goal and performance that should encourage Celtic fans, worry all other supporters and give both Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele a jolt. The latter duo have had their injury problems to contend with in the last 12 months, so it was a display which will give Brendan Rodgers added assurance and even more options to compete on four fronts.

The 19-year-old is primed to make a significant contribution this season judging by his 90 minutes at the SuperSeal Stadium. He may look like a leggy target man, and he may be that, but he is so much more. Rapid, inventive and strong.

• READ MORE: Five things we learned from Hamilton 1 - 4 Celtic

• READ MORE: Celtic hail Odsonne Edouard after scoring debut at Hamilton

• READ MORE: BT admit ‘adjusting settings’ to turn down Celtic fans’ IRA chants

Alfredo Morelos is right to set his sights high

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha revealed the Colombian striker was targeting 25 goals this season but he could be on his way to even more after taking his tally to seven goals in his last five matches.

The 21-year-old former HJK Helsinki player netted a double in a 4-1 win against Dundee and looks set to lead the line on a long-term basis as Rangers produced arguably their most confident performance under the Portuguese manager.

The transition from the Finnish league to the Scottish league may be akin to moving from the Netherlands to the English Premier League. In 2006 Juho Makela, a consistent scorer in Finland, couldn’t get to grips with the Scottish game. Morelos does not look like following suit.

He had already shown his adaptability in moving from Colombia to northern Europe. The switch to Scotland is a walk in the park in contrast. More impressively he has adapted to the unique elements of the Scottish game well.

There’s a reason he has the moniker el bufalo. He possesses strength allowing him to play with his back to goal effectively and when he gets into the box he comes alive.

• READ MORE: Alfredo Morelos has 25-goal target says Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha

• READ MORE: Rangers 4 - 1 Dundee: Alfredo Morelos stars in slick Gers win

• READ MORE: Lies and smears cost me the Rangers job, says Billy Davies

Allan Campbell has a bright future at Motherwell

The 19-year-old helped the Steelmen avoid the drop with some promising displays towards the end of last season but his first-team chances looked to have been limited by Stephen Robinson’s summer recruitment of midfielders such as Gael Bigirimana and Andy Rose. However, he impressed early on but then Liam Grimshaw was also added to the squad.

Yet, Campbell was handed his first start of the season against Kilmarnock, following two influential substitute appearances, and was arguably Motherwell’s most consistent performer throughout their third consecutive win at Fir Park.

The midfielder won the ball ahead of Ryan Bowman’s opener and his energy drove his side on throughout their 2-0 victory. There are early similarities to club legend and current coach Keith Lasley. Campbell plays with a fearlessness and lack of respect to opposition players which endears him to his fans. In addition, there is a direction to his game.

• READ MORE: Motherwell 2 - 0 Kilmarnock: Steelmen pile more misery on Killie