11 SPFL matches to be broadcast live in December

The latest batch of Scottish football fixtures to be broadcast live on Sky Sports and BT Sport have been announced by the SPFL.

Celtic’s home derby against Rangers in front of the Sky Sports cameras will remain on Saturday 30 December, but will now have a 12noon kick-off.

Similarly, the festive Edinburgh derby will stay on its originally scheduled date of Wednesday 27 December with a 7.45pm kick-off, and will also be shown by Sky Sports.

Sky will be at Easter Road twice in four days to broadcast Hibs’ meetings with Celtic and Rangers. Three days later BT Sport will show Hibs’ trip to Aberdeen.

The Dons will get their own share of live coverage, taking on Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday 3 December for a Sky Sports lunchtime airing, before travelling to Dundee the following weekend for BT Sport’s Friday night football match.

Along with the clashes against Hibs and Rangers, Celtic fans will be able to watch their side face Hearts on Sunday 17 December (Sky) and Dundee on Boxing day (BT). Both of these away matches will have 12.30pm kick-offs.

One lower league match will be broadcast live by BT Sport, as Dundee United travel to Paisley to take on St Mirren on Friday 29 December.

Other lower league broadcasts, shown by BBC Alba, will be announced in due course.

FULL DETAILS

Sunday 3 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday 8 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Aberdeen

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 10 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibernian v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday 13 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibernian v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 16 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 17 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday 23 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday 26 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday 27 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday 29 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Championship

St Mirren v Dundee United

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 30 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Celtic v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

