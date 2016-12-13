11 Scottish Premiership games moved for live TV coverage

Hearts will play in front of the TV cameras three times in the space of six days after the latest batch of Ladbrokes Premiership live matches were announced by the SPFL.

The Tynecastle side’s trip to Celtic on Sunday, 29 January is one of three live games that weekend as the top flight returns to action after the winter break.

The following midweek, Ian Cathro’s side will then host Rangers, before completing the trio with a Saturday, 4 February trip to Motherwell.

Aberdeen will host Dundee in front of the BT Sport cameras in the first game back for Premiership clubs after four weeks of no league fixtures. Also on that weekend is Rangers’ visit to Motherwell, which will be shown live by Sky Sports on the Saturday lunchtime.

A day after Hearts and Motherwell battle it out, Sky Sports will show Celtic’s trip to St Johnstone with a Sunday, 12.30pm kick-off.

Two weeks later, armchair fans will be treated to two live matches, both of which will be screened by Sky. Aberdeen visit Kilmarnock in the early kick-off, before Dundee host Rangers at 3pm.

The second Friday night kick-off of the period will see Rangers go to Inverness. The same trip will be made by Celtic the following Wednesday, 24 hours after Aberdeen travel to Hamilton.

Friday, 27 January, 2017

Aberdeen v Dundee

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday, 28 January

Motherwell v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday, 29 January

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.00pm

Wednesday, 1 February

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday, 4 February

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Sunday, 5 February

St Johnstone v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday, 19 February

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.00pm

Sunday, 19 February

Dundee v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.15pm

Friday, 24 February

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday, 28 February

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday, 1 March

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

